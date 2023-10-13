BAFL 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.31%)
Sports

Cricket World Cup: India v Pakistan head-to-head record

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2023 11:51am

AHMEDABAD: India v Pakistan record ahead of their World Cup group game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Match starts 0830GMT):

Last 10 meetings

15/06/2013: Birmingham - India won by 8 wickets

01/03/2014: Dhaka - Pakistan won by 1 wicket

15/02/2015: Adelaide - India won by 76 runs

04/06/2017: Birmingham - India won by 124 runs

18/06/2017: The Oval, London - Pakistan won by 180 runs

19/09/2018: Dubai - India won by 8 wickets

23/09/2018: Dubai - India won by 9 wickets

16/06/2019: Manchester - India won by 89 runs

02/09/2023: Pallekele - No Result

10/09/2023: Colombo - India won by 228 runs

Overall

India wins: 56

Pakistan wins: 73

Tied: 0

No result: 5

