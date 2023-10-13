Cricket World Cup: India v Pakistan head-to-head record

AHMEDABAD: India v Pakistan record ahead of their World Cup group game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (Match starts 0830GMT):
Last 10 meetings
15/06/2013: Birmingham - India won by 8 wickets
01/03/2014: Dhaka - Pakistan won by 1 wicket
15/02/2015: Adelaide - India won by 76 runs
04/06/2017: Birmingham - India won by 124 runs
18/06/2017: The Oval, London - Pakistan won by 180 runs
19/09/2018: Dubai - India won by 8 wickets
23/09/2018: Dubai - India won by 9 wickets
16/06/2019: Manchester - India won by 89 runs
02/09/2023: Pallekele - No Result
10/09/2023: Colombo - India won by 228 runs
Overall
India wins: 56
Pakistan wins: 73
Tied: 0
No result: 5
