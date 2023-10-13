BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.97%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
MLCF 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
PAEL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.63%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 97.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
PPL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.03%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.74%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,964 Increased By 26.1 (0.53%)
BR30 17,461 Increased By 62.8 (0.36%)
KSE100 49,083 Increased By 311.4 (0.64%)
KSE30 16,957 Increased By 50.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel warns half of Gaza’s population to move south within 24 hours, UN says

  • Development being seen as precursor to planned Israeli ground offensive
Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 10:33am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW YORK: The United Nations said Israel’s military informed it late on Thursday that 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should relocate to the enclave’s south within the next 24 hours, in what Palestinians fear could be a precursor to a planned Israeli ground offensive following a Hamas group attack.

UN officials in Gaza “were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement in New York.

“This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people,” Dujarric added, or nearly half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

The areas north of Wadi Gaza include Gaza City, the enclave’s largest city. Dujarric said the UN “considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

Israel-Hamas war a ‘new cloud’ over world economy: IMF

Israel’s military did not immediately provide comment on the warning, which came as it amassed tanks near the Gaza border and pounded the enclave with air strikes.

But appearing to confirm a warning took place, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said: “The UN’s response to Israel’s early warning to the residents of Gaza is shameful.”

Erdan said the UN should focus on condemning Hamas and supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.

Salama Marouf, head of the Hamas government media office, said the relocation warning was an attempt by Israel “to broadcast and pass on fake propaganda, aiming to sow confusion among citizens and harm our internal cohesion.”

He added: “We urge our citizens not to engage in these attempts”. Hamas’ weekend rampage killed 1,300 people and was the worst attack on civilians in Israel’s history.

Israel says no exceptions to Gaza siege

Israel has responded so far by putting Gaza under siege and launching a bombing campaign that destroyed whole neighbourhoods. Gaza authorities said more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

Dujarric said the order by the Israeli military - received by the UN in Gaza shortly before midnight on Thursday - also applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities, including schools, health centres and clinics.

UNITED NATIONS UNITED NATION United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights United Nations chief Antonio Guterres Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Gaza siege UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric

Comments

1000 characters

Israel warns half of Gaza’s population to move south within 24 hours, UN says

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Read more stories