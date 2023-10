BEIRUT: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met the head of the powerful Tehran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon on Friday, local Lebanese media outlets reported.

Amirabdollahian, who arrived in Beirut late on Thursday, met Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to discuss the aftermath of a deadly operation by Hamas militants against Israeli towns last weekend, Al-Mayadeen television reported.