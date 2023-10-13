UK Political Counsellor meets Aleem Khan

LAHORE: The Political Counsellor of the United Kingdom in Pakistan, Ms Zoe Weir, called on President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan here on Thursday.

In this meeting, held at the Central Secretariat of the Party, Ms Zoe Weir and Abdul Aleem Khan discussed the current international and national situation.

In her conversation, the Political Counsellor of Great Britain said that her country intends to maintain strong bilateral relations between England and Pakistan.

