ANF spends $14m annually to capture, dispose of $6bn worth of narcotics: official

LAHORE: Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry said that narcotics is a strategic level epidemic because it is considered an easy way to earn money, so some people are attracted to it.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Role of Business Community in Drug Abuse Prevention & Rehabilitation” at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar presided over the seminar while people from different sectors of the society were present on the occasion.

ANF Commander said that according to the UN report, globally 45 people die from terrorism every day, while 570 people die from narcotics in a day. He said that narcotics are therefore a bigger problem than terrorism because it is a silent killer and a huge threat.

He said that there is not a single government hospital in the whole of Punjab which is only for drug addicts. In this regard, a detailed discussion was held in the meeting with Chief Secretary and Chief Minister Punjab. The government has assured to provide land for the establishment of hospitals dedicated to the drug addicts.

He said that ANF spends $14 million annually to capture and dispose of $6 billion worth of narcotics. He said that the business community should actively play its role for this cause.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the aim of the seminar was to make our society free from addiction through mutual efforts, in which the Anti-Narcotics Force will prevent the use of drugs or other types of narcotic substances.

He said that it is a matter of concern for all of us that our youth are getting addicted to drugs. We used to hear about ICE or such synthetic drugs at college and university level but now school children are also falling prey to it. It is very important to take remedial measures otherwise the future of our young generation will be dark.

The LCCI President said that because many synthetic drugs are made from chemicals found in the market, Anti-Narcotics Force either bans or heavily regulates the sale of many chemicals. It is becoming difficult for LCCI members who are attached with the business of chemicals.

He said that the ANF staff should consult with the business community to come up with rules and regulations that will keep the businesses running. He added that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds a special position in Corporate Social Responsibility across the country. Lahore Chamber has always done relief work for earthquake and flood victims.

