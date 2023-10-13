BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-13

CERT Rules, 2023 notified to bolster cyber security defences

Tahir Amin Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday notified the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Rules, 2023, aimed at bolstering cyber security defences.

In the exercise of the power conferred by Section 51, read with Section 49 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA), 2016, and in compliance with the National Cyber Security Policy (NCSP), 2021, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) as a designated organisation of the federal government to deal with cyber security has formulated the CERT Rules.

CERT Rules – 2023 provides a legislative umbrella to handle ever-emerging cyber-security risks and vulnerabilities at the national, sectoral, and organizational levels by laying out a working mechanism in the form of technical support, operational facilities, and capacity-building services.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif said the initiative aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s cyber security measures, preventing potential cyber threats to the country’s data, and ensuring swift responses in case of cyber-attacks.

Under these rules, both National and Sectoral-level Computer Emergency Response Teams will be established and the teams are tasked with the responsibility of monitoring and safeguarding Pakistan’s cyberspace 24/7, including during holidays, he said.

The minister said, the National CERT, funded by the Ministry of IT, will maintain close coordination with various Sectoral CERT teams, providing timely assistance when needed.

This coordinated approach, he said, will ensure a robust defence against cyber threats. He said that as part of these new rules, the National Security Operations Centre will also be established to facilitate the practical implementation of these regulations. Dr Saif announced that the notification for the establishment of the IT CERT Council will be issued in the coming days.

The council will consist of members from various government bodies, including the secretary of IT as the chairman, along with representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Cabinet Division.

Furthermore, the council will include members from the National Security Division, the telecom sector, industry, academia, and civil society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Peca cyber security Dr Umar Saif National Cyber Security Policy

Comments

1000 characters

CERT Rules, 2023 notified to bolster cyber security defences

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Forex reserves up $31m

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Move to settle Al-Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial body to meet on 16th

‘Illicit cigarettes to inflict Rs300bn annual loss on kitty’

Read more stories