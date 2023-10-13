BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-13

China stocks close up after state fund boosts stakes in banks

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares closed higher on Thursday after a state fund increased its stakes in the country’s biggest banks, following a slew of stimulus measures to revive the flagging stock market.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index ended the session up 1%, while the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.9%.

Broader Asian shares also rose, as markets wagered that US rates have peaked after more dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, while traders awaited the US consumer inflation report later in the day for further monetary policy clues.

China’s “Big Four” state banks said late on Wednesday that their controlling shareholder Central Huijin Investment bought their Shanghai-traded shares, and plans to further increase its holdings in the next six months.

“The ‘real money’ by Central Huijin is of great significance to the stock market,” said Yang Delong, chief economist at First Seafront Fund Management.

“It sent a strong signal of ‘continuous investment’ in the market. This will play an important and positive role in boosting investor confidence.” Shares of banks climbed 1.8%, while insurers added 2.9%. New energy companies and automobile firms advanced 2.6% and 3.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, tech companies listed in Hong Kong rose 1.7%.

Investors are awaiting more economic indicators due later in the week, including new yuan lending and trade data for September, to gauge the recovery momentum in China.

Shuang Ding, chief economist at Standard Chartered Bank, said market consensus may have underestimated China’s economic growth in the third quarter.

“For Q3 GDP (to be released on Oct. 18), the consensus forecast is currently 4.5%, we think an outcome of around 5% is more likely based on available data for July and August and consensus estimates for September real activity,” Ding said.

Sentiment was also boosted by signs of improvement in Sino-US relations, after the United States said it accepted an invitation to attend China’s top annual security forum in late October.

Overseas investors bought a net 6.6 billion yuan ($904.39 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on Thursday, following a four-session selling streak.

China stocks asian shares CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks close up after state fund boosts stakes in banks

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Forex reserves up $31m

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Move to settle Al-Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial body to meet on 16th

‘Illicit cigarettes to inflict Rs300bn annual loss on kitty’

Read more stories