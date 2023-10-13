BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-13

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 194,726 tonnes of cargo comprising 122,935 tonnes of import cargo and 71,791 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 122,935 comprised of 70,735 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 826 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,977 tonnes of DAP, 408 tonnes of Rapessed, 5,989 tonnes of Wheat & 40,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 71,791 comprised of 41,934 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 29,857 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 7395 containers comprising of 4668 containers import and 2727 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1810 of 20’s and 1273 of 40’s loaded while 300 of 20’s and 06 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1142 of 20’s and 421 of 40’s loaded containers while 291 of 20’s and 226 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 08 ships namely Wan Hai 627, Clemens Schulte, Jolly Titanio, Oscar 1, Antigoni Force, Safeen Pride, Richmond Park and Synergy Keeling berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 02 ships Jolly Titanio and Xin Pu Dong Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, MSC Jemima and MSC Positano left the port on today morning, while another edible oil carrier TRF Kobe expected to sail on today first half.

A cargo volume of 158,291tonnes, comprising 141,189 tonnes imports cargo and 17,102 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,635 Containers (1,629 TEUs Imports and 1,006 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Express Rome and Aurelia & another ship, GingaSaker are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Thursday, 12th October, while three more container ships, SSL Mumbai, Myny and Clemens Schulte are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday 13th October, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo DAP

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Forex reserves up $31m

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Move to settle Al-Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial body to meet on 16th

‘Illicit cigarettes to inflict Rs300bn annual loss on kitty’

Read more stories