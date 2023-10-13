KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 194,726 tonnes of cargo comprising 122,935 tonnes of import cargo and 71,791 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 122,935 comprised of 70,735 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 826 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,977 tonnes of DAP, 408 tonnes of Rapessed, 5,989 tonnes of Wheat & 40,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 71,791 comprised of 41,934 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 29,857 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 7395 containers comprising of 4668 containers import and 2727 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1810 of 20’s and 1273 of 40’s loaded while 300 of 20’s and 06 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1142 of 20’s and 421 of 40’s loaded containers while 291 of 20’s and 226 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 08 ships namely Wan Hai 627, Clemens Schulte, Jolly Titanio, Oscar 1, Antigoni Force, Safeen Pride, Richmond Park and Synergy Keeling berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 02 ships Jolly Titanio and Xin Pu Dong Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, MSC Jemima and MSC Positano left the port on today morning, while another edible oil carrier TRF Kobe expected to sail on today first half.

A cargo volume of 158,291tonnes, comprising 141,189 tonnes imports cargo and 17,102 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,635 Containers (1,629 TEUs Imports and 1,006 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Express Rome and Aurelia & another ship, GingaSaker are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Thursday, 12th October, while three more container ships, SSL Mumbai, Myny and Clemens Schulte are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday 13th October, 2023.

