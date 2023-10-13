SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures jumped to a 15-month high on Thursday amid hopes of more economic stimulus in China and potential supply shortages in top producer Thailand.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was up 13.5 yen, or 5.7%, at 249.5 yen ($1.67) per kg at closing, after hitting its highest level since July 13, 2022, earlier in the session.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was up 530 yuan, or 3.7%, at 14,680 yuan ($2,012.81) per metric ton.