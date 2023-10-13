BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Outside main building of Ministry: No damage to record or infrastructure reported

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Thursday that a small fire erupted because of short circuiting outside the main building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and no damage has been reported to any record or infrastructure.

Responding to media queries regarding the fire in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday night, the spokesperson, a small fire erupted because of short circuiting in the equipment being used by CDA staff while dismantling an old air conditioning plant.

She said that Ministry’s emergency response immediately kicked in and the fire was brought under control with the help of fire brigade. “The location of the incident is outside the main building of the Ministry and therefore no damage has been reported to any record or infrastructure,” she said.

Foreign Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs CDA Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

