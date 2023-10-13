BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
Oct 13, 2023
Pakistan

Deficiencies in student’s thesis: UHS to hold supervisors, evaluators accountable

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to hold both supervisors and evaluators accountable in case of deficiencies identified in thesis submitted by students in postgraduate programmes.

The decision to this effect was taken in the 194th meeting of the UHS’s Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB), held on Thursday with the vice-chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

This move is aimed at elevating the quality of research to meet the global standards. This decision will primarily affect Ph.D., M.Phil, and master's degree programs, where theses submitted by students are subject to scrutiny by two evaluators.

If significant flaws are identified by the evaluators, the UHS will issue a notice to the student's supervisor. The supervisor will then be required to provide a written response explaining why these deficiencies were present in the thesis.

Similarly, if one of the two evaluators identifies a major flaw while the other finds minor issues, the university will summon both the evaluators alongside relevant student and supervisor to appear before a committee to review the matter and make a decision, a UHS spokesman, said.

The UHS VC was of the view that the decision underscores the university's commitment to enhancing the quality of research and ensuring that postgraduate students meet the rigorous standards expected in their theses.

It serves as a significant step in aligning the university's research practices with the best international standards, he opined.

Moreover, the UHS board considered 67 reports on theses submitted by the students. The synopses of 33 students were also considered for registration to various postgraduate courses in the meeting.

