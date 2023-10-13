Health welfare of martyrs’ families: Punjab Police ink MoUs with all major govt hospitals

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed MOUs with all major government hospitals of provincial capital, taking a historic initiative for the health welfare of the families of hundreds of martyrs of Punjab Police.

According to which, absolutely free medical facilities will be provided to the families of police martyrs including parents, wives and children in these hospitals.

The ceremony of signing MOUs with Punjab government hospitals was held at the Central Police Office in which senior doctors and officials from Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Children's Hospital and Ghurki Teaching Trust Hospital participated, and inked the landmark MOUs with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

According to the details, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz and Prof. Haroon Hamid representing the Mayo Hospital signed the MOU.

Dr. Muhammad Yahya Sultan, Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital, signed the MOU. Children's Hospital Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq and Medical Director Tipu Sultan signed the MOU. Professor Farid Zafar and Professor Nudrat Sohail from Lahore General Hospital signed the MOU. Principal Zahra Khanum and Medical Superintendent Munir Malik from Services Hospital signed the MOU.

MOUs were also signed with officials of Ganga Ram Hospital and Ghurki Trust Hospital. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked the senior doctors from all the leading hospitals for their support in the welfare initiative of the families of the police martyrs.

All the senior doctors participating in the ceremony paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and vowed that the police martyrs sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, the medical community will play its role in the best welfare of their families and in all hospitals, the families of police martyrs will be provided with the best treatment services with complete protocols.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that today is historic landmark day for the health welfare of the families of 1607 martyrs of Punjab Police. For the convenience of the families of the martyrs in government hospitals, an effective system will be developed through police khidmat counters available in all the hospitals.

Through this system excellent medical facilities will be provided to the martyrs keeping their convenience in mind, while in the next phase of the ongoing measures for health welfare, the martyrs will be given health care at the district level.

IGP hinted that such agreements will be made with district headquarters hospitals to provide facilities so that martyrs can get free treatment facility in their respective local cities as well. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar especially appreciated the efforts of Senior Dr. Masood Qazi, DIG Sohail Akhtar Sukhera for the historic initiative of the welfare of martyrs.

Dr. Masood Qazi said that an MOU will also be signed with Cancer Care Hospital Raiwind, where world-class facilities for cancer treatment are available.

This MOU will help in treatment of cancer patients present in the families of police martyrs. Speaking at the event, Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara said that Punjab Police has signed several MOUs with other organizations including educational networks for the families of the martyrs, under which the children of the martyrs are getting free education,however, today's MOUs will benefit thousands of family members of police martyrs.

DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan and DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin while giving a briefing about the ongoing measures for the health welfare of the police force said that the health screening and vaccination of all employees of the Punjab Police have been completed.

The process of psychological profiling is going on, a monthly stipend has been provided for children affected by thalassemia, MOUs have been signed with SADA and other organizations for the treatment of hearing impaired children, cochlear implant surgeries are being conducted, Measures for the health welfare of martyrs are being improved more and more.AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal said that all resources will be used to inform the families of the martyrs about the MOUs made today so that they can benefit from this facility at the time of need.

Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan, DIG Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG IT Ahsan Yunus, AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were also present in the ceremony.

