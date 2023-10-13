Palestine a matter of faith for Muslims: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Palestine is a matter of faith for Muslims and the two-state theory as well as recognition of Israel by Pakistan, both would be tantamount to the Muslim Umma.

The JI Karachi Ameer expressed these views while visiting a publicity camp for the October 15 Alaqsa Palestine March, setup at Regal Chowk in Saddar area of Karachi, here on Thursday.

Former MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed, Small Traders Association President Mahmood Hamid, Saddar Cooperative Market President Aslam Khan, JI Karachi Secretary Information Zahid Askari, JI leaders Hussain Ahmed Madni, Muhammad Naseem and others also accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader appealed to Karachiites to set aside their political differences and participate in the Alaqsa Palestine March along with their families.

He said that the Muslim World's political and army leadership need to openly support the people of Palestine and their cause, while defying the US and Israeli pressure.

On the occasion, he distributed handbills among commuters, passer-bys and shopkeepers, inviting them to participate in the march.

Further talking to the media, he said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has no right to talk about the two states solution as it was in total contrast to the aspirations of the nation and the national policy on the issue of Palestine.

He said that Israel was an illegal territory establish by the Western powers to fulfill their own agenda and to destabilize the region.

He further said that Hamas has all the rights to defend it's homeland against the occupying Israeli forces. He added Hamas freedom fighters have not harmed the elder, women and children, whereas the Israeli forces as usual bombed innocent civilians without any discrimination of women and children.

He further said that freedom fighters, belonging to Hamas, ruined the dream of greater Israel and shattered the perception that Israel is undefeatable.

