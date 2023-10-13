BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-13

Toshakhana case and Al-Qadir Trust case: ‘NAB not bound to inform Bushra about her arrest’

Fazal Sher Published 13 Oct, 2023 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Thursday ruled that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not bound to inform former premier Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi before her arrest in Toshakhana case and Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while announcing its reserved verdict disposed of the petition filed by Bushra Bibi, seeking court’s order to direct the NAB to inform her of her arrest in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust case.

During the hearing, the judge said that NAB has informed the court that it has no plan to arrest Khan’s wife and secondly as per the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s ruling, the bureau is not bound to inform the suspect of his or her arrest.

Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for Bushra Bibi, while giving arguments before the court that his client be informed before her arrest, cited court verdicts. “Both the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court (LHC) in their rulings have said that the suspect be informed prior to his or her arrest in the NAB cases,” he said.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that there was no such clause in the NAB law that made it binding on the NAB to inform prior to arrest.

He also cited former President Asif Ali Zardari case before the court. The NAB should not play the game of “hide and seek”. “If it has no plan to arrest Bushra, then her bail should be confirmed,” Khosa said.

Abbasi said that the bureau was not seeking Bushra Bibi's arrest. The court after hearing arguments of both parties disposed of the petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Islamabad High Court accountability court Toshakhana case Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case and Al-Qadir Trust case: ‘NAB not bound to inform Bushra about her arrest’

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Forex reserves up $31m

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Minister says work on CPEC expedited

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Move to settle Al-Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial body to meet on 16th

‘Illicit cigarettes to inflict Rs300bn annual loss on kitty’

Read more stories