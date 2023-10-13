‘KP home dept dishonoured sanctity of Senate’

ISLAMABAD: Senator Hidayatullah on Thursday lambasted Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa home department for withdrawing its statement with regard to absorbing levies personals as police employees in wake of merger of federally administered tribal areas (Fata) in the province.

Speaking at a meeting of the Senate standing committee on states and frontier regions (Safron), which was held here with Hilalur Rehman in the chair, he said that the home department has dishonoured the sanctity of Senate and backed off from its commitment which it earlier made and was included as a part of senate committee recommendations.

He called for an inquiry against CPO Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as to why he withdrew his statement made a house committee, adding the CPO should be made accountable as it is an insult to the house.

The committee also regretted as KP home department refused to absorb 23 police officers in police department after merger of Fata in the province.

It said that the issue was thoroughly debated in March 2022 and assurance was given by CPO for absorption of levies and Khasadar officials into KP police.

The home department officials insisted that the cases of the Levies and Khasadars are pending sub-judice before the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal, therefore, cannot be commented upon.

The committee chairman pointed out that the affected employees took the case to the Service Tribunal after Senate committee’s recommendations were not implemented, adding the home department has no justification to say that it is a legal matter.

The committee was apprised by the officials that the absorption of the eight levies and Khasadars out of 23 under consideration have some legal constraints as per absorption prescribed in the Police Act.

It was told that the khasadars and levies under consideration have issues of mis classification, it was informed that these eight levies and khasadars of District Bajaur have been retired from service in the light of Levies and Khasadars Rules prevailing at that time after completion of due tenure of service and now the cases are pending before the service tribunal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, therefore, decision is pending.

The chair expressed dissatisfaction on the explanation given by the Home Department, saying DIG holds a responsible in police department and must have given statement under the rules. He directed an inquiry against the concerned senior police officer.

The committee was also briefed that out of total 25,977 levies and Khasadars personnel, 3,854 are yet to be absorbed, adding Regional Police Officer Mardan furnished a report on re-verification of names record and other particulars duly signed by the committee members comprising DC Mohmand, DPO Mohmand and DAO Mohmand to AIG NMDs on 6-10-2023 for further due process, which is still pending.

The committee maintained that delayed administration procedures should not be at the cost of injustice to the deserving officers.

Senator Dost Muhammad while expressing reservations questioned the delay in the matter and demanded a timeline. The committee chair gave a one-month time to complete the process and submit a report.

