CDA management visits Sectors C-14, C-15 and C-16

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) management visited Sectors C-14, C-15, and C-16 of Islamabad on Thursday and made a detailed review of the ongoing development works in these sectors. A detailed briefing was given to Chairman CDA Anwarul Haq about the development works.

The CDA chairman said that special attention is being given to sector development in Islamabad. He directed that the development work should be completed by overcoming the issues in the development work in various sectors.

The CDA chairman further directed that in all such sectors where the development works have been delayed for a long time, the development works should be completed as soon as possible and the allottees should be given possession of their plots.

He further said that the completion of development works in the sectors will help in meeting the growing residential needs in the city.

