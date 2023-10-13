Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (October 12, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 275.00
Open Offer Rs 278.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (October 12, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 275.00
Open Offer Rs 278.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 13
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 13
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
524.99
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 13
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 13
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 13
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 13
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.48
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 13
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
360.11
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 13
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 13
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Oct 13
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
82.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 13
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 13
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
524.99
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 13
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 13
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 13
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 13
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.48
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 13
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
360.11
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 13
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 13
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.86
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Oct 13
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
82.25
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 13
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
112,985,840
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
17,102,517
▲ 0.00
|
Nishat Chun.Pow. / Oct 13
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
12,166,495
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 13
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
11,579,946
▲ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Oct 13
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
11,388,540
▲ 0.00
|
Engro Fert. / Oct 13
Engro Fertilizers Limited(EFERT)
|
9,900,552
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Oct 13
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
7,861,597
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Oct 13
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
6,826,631
▲ 0.00
|
Habib Bank / Oct 13
Habib Bank Limited(HBL)
|
6,603,532
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
6,557,655
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 12
|
278.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 12
|
278.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 12
|
149.80
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 12
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 12
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Oct 12
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 12
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 12
|
4349.61
|
India Sensex / Oct 12
|
66408.39
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 12
|
32457.84
|
Nasdaq / Oct 12
|
13574.22
|
Hang Seng / Oct 12
|
17975.61
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 12
|
7644.78
|
Dow Jones / Oct 12
|
33631.14
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 12
|
15425.03
|
France CAC40 / Oct 12
|
7104.53
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 12
|
83.61
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 12
|
16835
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 12
|
172330
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 12
|
1872.93
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 12
|
85
Comments