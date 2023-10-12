BAFL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
BIPL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.36%)
DGKC 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.54%)
FABL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.77%)
FCCL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
HBL 95.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
HUBC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.01%)
LOTCHEM 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.38%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
OGDC 97.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
PAEL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PIOC 96.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 76.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.21%)
PRL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.21%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
TRG 83.21 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-6.87%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.3 (0.49%)
BR30 17,398 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,772 Increased By 297.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,906 Increased By 114.3 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO urges Israel to keep Gaza response in proportion

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2023 06:13pm

BRUSSELS: NATO countries on Thursday told Israel’s defence minister they stood by his country after the attack by Hamas, but urged his forces to respond with “proportionality”.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant briefed counterparts from the US-led military alliance via videolink as his country carries out a bombing campaign after Hamas killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

A Western diplomat who attended the discussion said Gallant showed “graphic and shocking footage” of the killings by Hamas to the NATO ministers.

“Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms, adding: ‘Israel does not stand alone’,” NATO said in a statement.

“Allies expressed solidarity with Israel, making clear that it has the right to defend itself with proportionality against these unjustifiable acts of terror.”

The bloc urged Hamas “to immediately release all hostages, and for the fullest possible protection of civilians.

“Allies also made clear that no nation or organisation should seek to take advantage of the situation or to escalate it.”

The statement added that “a number of NATO allies made clear that they are providing practical support to Israel as it continues to respond to the situation”.

In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israel’s uninterrupted campaign of air and artillery strikes, while the UN said more than 338,000 people have been displaced.

US President Joe Biden – who has strongly backed Israel and started sending military aid – has cautioned that Israel must, despite “all the anger and frustration … operate by the rules of war”.

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps insisted Thursday that Israel was “going after the terrorists” in Gaza.

“They are not by design attacking civilians,” he told journalists at NATO headquarters.

“That’s a very, very important, critical difference that I think the whole world needs to understand.”

Israel NATO Jens Stoltenberg MENA Palestine Israel conflict Hamas Hamas group Israel Gaza conflict

Comments

1000 characters

NATO urges Israel to keep Gaza response in proportion

Death toll in Gaza rises to at least 1,354: Hamas ministry

UN experts slam ‘horrific’ Hamas attack, Israel siege of Gaza

Inter-bank market: rupee’s winning streak continues, settles at 278.58 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues upwards march against US dollar

Pak Suzuki set to consider delisting from PSX, share price hits upper-limit

Pakistan seeks deal to import up to 1mn tons of Russian oil per year: TASS

KSE-100 closes at six-year high as bull-run continues

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $7.64bn

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence ties with Qatar: COAS

PM Kakar to attend Belt and Road Initiative forum in China next week

Read more stories