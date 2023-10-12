Breast cancer: Alvi underscores need for raising awareness

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has written a letter to the caretaker prime minister, members of the Senate, provincial chief ministers, governors and prime minister of Azad Kashmir to raise awareness about breast cancer.

In the letter, he also asked them to wear pink ribbon during the current month which is marked as breast cancer awareness month.

The president said the role and cooperation of all stakeholders is pivotal for spreading awareness about the disease and controlling it. He said the death rate in Pakistan due to breast cancer is the highest in Asia with an average of 40,000 deaths annually.

Dr Alvi said the main cause of death is late diagnosis of the disease, therefore, through regular self-examination, the problem can be addressed.

