Nawaz to help end economic sufferings of people: Maryam

LAHORE: Terming the return of the PML-N supremo as a guarantee of the country’s development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that Nawaz Sharif is coming back to end the sufferings of the people.

While addressing the former chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and workers of the NA-128 and 129 here on Wednesday, Maryam said, “All experiments failed in the country; only Nawaz Sharif has been successful.”

Expressing resolve to overcome all the economic challenges, she said the PML-N would make the country’s economy invincible from 2024 to 2029.

PML-N leaders Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sheikh Rohail Asghar and Ahsan Iqbal were also present in the meeting, which reviewed arrangements for Nawaz’s homecoming preparations.

Maryam maintained that like in the past, this time, too, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would put the country on the path to progress. “Nawaz Sharif as a prime minister meant that there would be no inflation in the country,” she said, adding: “Nawaz will become the country’s prime minister for the fourth time through people’s votes.”

