WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 11, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-Oct-23 6-Oct-23 5-Oct-23 4-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104313
Euro 0.805266 0.805034 0.803441 0.80173
Japanese yen 0.005123 0.005128 0.00513 0.005118
U.K. pound 0.93273 0.93067 0.926408 0.925996
U.S. dollar 0.760977 0.762126 0.763292 0.763771
Algerian dinar 0.005544 0.005548 0.005548 0.005545
Australian dollar 0.487862 0.485322 0.48637 0.48278
Botswana pula 0.055095 0.054873 0.055186 0.054992
Brazilian real 0.149634 0.146811 0.147619 0.148247
Brunei dollar 0.557207 0.557395 0.557514 0.555429
Canadian dollar 0.559912 0.556988 0.555809 0.555753
Chilean peso 0.000828 0.000831 0.000836 0.000835
Czech koruna 0.032784 0.032927 0.032895 0.03288
Danish krone 0.107997 0.10795 0.107732 0.107487
Indian rupee 0.00914 0.009156 0.00917 0.009173
Israeli New Shekel 0.192604 0.197289 0.197795 0.197817
Korean won 0.000564 0.000565 0.000561 0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4643 2.4702 2.47015
Malaysian ringgit 0.16073 0.161484 0.16168 0.161303
Mauritian rupee 0.017137 0.017145 0.017199 0.017144
Mexican peso 0.042296 0.041913 0.041846 0.042392
New Zealand dollar 0.458831 0.454684 0.452899 0.450969
Norwegian krone 0.070045 0.069346 0.06944 0.069634
Omani rial 1.9864
Peruvian sol 0.199209 0.199353 0.199867 0.200307
Philippine peso 0.01338 0.013458 0.01345 0.013428
Polish zloty 0.177033 0.174767 0.174395 0.172975
Qatari riyal 0.20906 0.209696 0.209827
Russian ruble 0.007615 0.007584 0.007658 0.00768
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202927 0.203545 0.203672
Singapore dollar 0.557207 0.557395 0.557514 0.555429
South African rand 0.039723 0.039244 0.039233 0.039522
Swedish krona 0.069335 0.069169 0.069026 0.068936
Swiss franc 0.840626 0.835344 0.83347 0.830999
Thai baht 0.02063 0.020614 0.020673 0.020553
Trinidadian dollar 0.112369 0.112901 0.113062 0.113604
U.A.E. dirham 0.20721 0.20784 0.20797
Uruguayan peso 0.01904 0.019248 0.019374 0.019391
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments