WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 11, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Oct-23 6-Oct-23 5-Oct-23 4-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104313 Euro 0.805266 0.805034 0.803441 0.80173 Japanese yen 0.005123 0.005128 0.00513 0.005118 U.K. pound 0.93273 0.93067 0.926408 0.925996 U.S. dollar 0.760977 0.762126 0.763292 0.763771 Algerian dinar 0.005544 0.005548 0.005548 0.005545 Australian dollar 0.487862 0.485322 0.48637 0.48278 Botswana pula 0.055095 0.054873 0.055186 0.054992 Brazilian real 0.149634 0.146811 0.147619 0.148247 Brunei dollar 0.557207 0.557395 0.557514 0.555429 Canadian dollar 0.559912 0.556988 0.555809 0.555753 Chilean peso 0.000828 0.000831 0.000836 0.000835 Czech koruna 0.032784 0.032927 0.032895 0.03288 Danish krone 0.107997 0.10795 0.107732 0.107487 Indian rupee 0.00914 0.009156 0.00917 0.009173 Israeli New Shekel 0.192604 0.197289 0.197795 0.197817 Korean won 0.000564 0.000565 0.000561 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4643 2.4702 2.47015 Malaysian ringgit 0.16073 0.161484 0.16168 0.161303 Mauritian rupee 0.017137 0.017145 0.017199 0.017144 Mexican peso 0.042296 0.041913 0.041846 0.042392 New Zealand dollar 0.458831 0.454684 0.452899 0.450969 Norwegian krone 0.070045 0.069346 0.06944 0.069634 Omani rial 1.9864 Peruvian sol 0.199209 0.199353 0.199867 0.200307 Philippine peso 0.01338 0.013458 0.01345 0.013428 Polish zloty 0.177033 0.174767 0.174395 0.172975 Qatari riyal 0.20906 0.209696 0.209827 Russian ruble 0.007615 0.007584 0.007658 0.00768 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202927 0.203545 0.203672 Singapore dollar 0.557207 0.557395 0.557514 0.555429 South African rand 0.039723 0.039244 0.039233 0.039522 Swedish krona 0.069335 0.069169 0.069026 0.068936 Swiss franc 0.840626 0.835344 0.83347 0.830999 Thai baht 0.02063 0.020614 0.020673 0.020553 Trinidadian dollar 0.112369 0.112901 0.113062 0.113604 U.A.E. dirham 0.20721 0.20784 0.20797 Uruguayan peso 0.01904 0.019248 0.019374 0.019391 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

