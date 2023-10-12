KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 11, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,474.54 High: 48,516.64 Low: 48,208.30 Net Change: 334.26 Volume (000): 275,944 Value (000): 8,174,256 Makt Cap (000) 1,671,105,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,255.57 NET CH (+) 78.53 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,080.15 NET CH (-) 1.27 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,348.16 NET CH (+) 30.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,181.28 NET CH (+) 182.80 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,453.04 NET CH (+) 54.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,659.41 NET CH (+) 5.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-October-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023