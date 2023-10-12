Markets Print 2023-10-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 11, 2023). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 11, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,474.54
High: 48,516.64
Low: 48,208.30
Net Change: 334.26
Volume (000): 275,944
Value (000): 8,174,256
Makt Cap (000) 1,671,105,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,255.57
NET CH (+) 78.53
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,080.15
NET CH (-) 1.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,348.16
NET CH (+) 30.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,181.28
NET CH (+) 182.80
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,453.04
NET CH (+) 54.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,659.41
NET CH (+) 5.70
------------------------------------
As on: 11-October-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments