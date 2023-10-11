BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, consumer staples drag

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 04:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.3% at 10,675.30.

Discussions between Sri Lanka and its creditors are ongoing, though the International Monetary Fund has not been informed about any specific agreements, its mission chief for the country said on Wednesday.

China’s EXIM Bank has extended an initial agreement to restructure Sri Lanka’s foreign debt, the island nation’s finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top losers on the CSE, falling 2.4% and 2.04%, respectively.

Trading volume rose to 233.3 million shares from 19.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.26 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.89 million) from 673.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 123.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.15 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials, consumer staples drag

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Inter-bank market: rupee extends winning streak, settles below 280 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging Practice & Procedure Act

Gold price per tola increases Rs6,500 in Pakistan amid surge in international rate

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

UICL looks to sell its stake in Ghandhara Industries Limited

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total: state energy firm

Read more stories