Oct 11, 2023
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling set to reunite for ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel

BR Life & Style Published 11 Oct, 2023 05:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Summer blockbuster ‘Barbie’ and its success has led to its lead actors, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, being tapped for a prequel of ‘Ocean’s 11’, reported Variety on Tuesday.

The Ocean’s franchise was launched by Steven Soderbergh in 2001 based on the 1960 classic heist film, ‘Ocean’s 11’.

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts starred in the film that would end up grossing over $450 million worldwide.

A sequel titled ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ was released in 2004 followed by ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’ in 2007. In 2018, ‘Ocean’s 8’ was released with an all-female cast that included Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.

“I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready,” producer Josey McNamara was quoted as saying by Games Radar.

Pretty in pink: ‘Barbie’ marketing blitz hits fever pitch

Of the Gosling-Robbie reunion, he added, “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

Plot details for the prequel are still under wraps, but the story is expected to take place in 1960s Europe – far removed from Las Vegas, where the original 1960 film and the Clooney-led trilogy of the early 2000s were based. ‘Ocean’s 8’ subsequently set its action in New York City.

‘Barbie’ hits a nerve in Gulf

‘Barbie’ was one of the few summer blockbusters released by studios in the hopes of it reviving flailing theatres. It was released on the same weekend as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, thus earning the double-blockbuster weekend the term, ‘Barbenheimer’.

‘Barbie’ went on to become the first female-directed movie to pass the $1 billion mark in Warner Bros.’ 100-year history.

