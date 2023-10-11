BAFL 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
DGKC 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.97%)
FABL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
HUBC 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.69%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
OGDC 96.06 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIOC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
PPL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.83%)
PRL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.26%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.91%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.81%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,903 Increased By 28.6 (0.59%)
BR30 17,324 Increased By 130.2 (0.76%)
KSE100 48,383 Increased By 243.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 16,750 Increased By 100.6 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rebounds on export optimism, firm soyoil

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 10:13am

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday from a 3-1/2-month low hit in the previous session, tracking gains in rival soyoil amid hopes that exports would improve at lower price levels.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 22 ringgit, or 0.62%, to 3,587 ringgit ($759.15) per metric ton by the midday break.

“Malaysian stocks rose in line with market expectations, but now demand seems to be improving at a lower price level. Export numbers were quite good for the first 10 days,” said a Mumbai-based edible oil trader.

Malaysian palm oil falls

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-10 rose 12.5% to 29.6% from a month earlier, data from cargo surveyors showed.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of September rose 9.6% to 2.31 million tons, the highest level in 11 months, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed.

Crude palm oil production in September increased 4.33% month-on-month to 1.83 million tons, while palm oil exports dropped to 1.2 million tons, MPOB said.

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.19%, as of 0439 GMT.

The downward revision in U.S. soybean crop production estimate is also supporting soyoil and other edible oils, the Mumbai-based trader said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 51% of the soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 52% a week ago and the lowest for this time of year since 2012.

Oil prices were little changed in early Asian trade, as concerns eased about potential supply disruptions due to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said on Tuesday it had completed a test flight using a palm oil-blended jet fuel on a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rebounds on export optimism, firm soyoil

Intra-day update: rupee maintains its grip over US dollar, now below 280

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SC Practice & Procedure Act: Hearing resumes as AGP presents arguments

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate for Pakistan in FY24

Oil ticks up on lingering worries about supply disruptions

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Read more stories