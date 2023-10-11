BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.02%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.18%)
DFML 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
DGKC 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
HUBC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.54%)
MLCF 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
OGDC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.61%)
PAEL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.17%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
PPL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.69%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.23%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.87%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.05%)
TRG 90.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.43 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.85%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,901 Increased By 26.6 (0.55%)
BR30 17,350 Increased By 156.2 (0.91%)
KSE100 48,311 Increased By 170.9 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,719 Increased By 69.4 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 10, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 11 Oct, 2023 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Massive hike in gas tariffs now seems inevitable

Read here for details.

  • President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read here for details.

  • IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

Read here for details.

  • COAS vows action against illegal activities to deny pilferage of resources

Read here for details.

  • Attock Refinery’s earnings up 64% in 1QFY24

Read here for details.

  • After one-month hiatus, gold price per tola opens Rs15,500 lower in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Habib Metropolitan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned EC

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.2bn in September, 5.5% higher on monthly basis

Read here for details.

  • PBC calls for investigation after Pakistan’s exports to China ‘underreported by $594mn’

Read here for details.

  • RMS Limited enters into SPA with Baluchistan Wheels

Read here for details.

  • Each institution should conduct its own accountability: SC

Read here for details.

  • ECC forms core group on food inflation

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories