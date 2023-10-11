Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Massive hike in gas tariffs now seems inevitable

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

COAS vows action against illegal activities to deny pilferage of resources

Attock Refinery’s earnings up 64% in 1QFY24

After one-month hiatus, gold price per tola opens Rs15,500 lower in Pakistan

Habib Metropolitan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned EC

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.2bn in September, 5.5% higher on monthly basis

PBC calls for investigation after Pakistan’s exports to China ‘underreported by $594mn’

RMS Limited enters into SPA with Baluchistan Wheels

Each institution should conduct its own accountability: SC

ECC forms core group on food inflation

