BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-11

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Naveed Butt Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said the upcoming general elections should be held in a free, fair, and transparent manner in the country.

“All political parties and their leadership should be given equal opportunities to participate in the election process to strengthen democracy in the country. Democracy becomes meaningless if people are not able to elect leaders of their choice,” the president expressed these views while talking to former Federal Minister and Senator, Muhammad Ali Durrani, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

He said there was a dire need for political, institutional, and stakeholder unity in the country to battle the difficulties on all possible fronts, including that of the economy. “Bitterness must end and give way to cooperation and forgiveness,” he said.

ECP, govt bound to ensure elections within stipulated period of time: PTI

He stated that difficult decisions needed the backing of the people and their participative ownership. He further said the forthcoming general elections provided a good opportunity to create the vibrancy needed to rebuild our country. He also appreciated the statements given across the spectrum by all political leaders that there should be a level playing field as only that single issue of inclusivity was the essence of democracy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections Dr Arif Alvi

Comments

1000 characters

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

Read more stories