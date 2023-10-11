President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said the upcoming general elections should be held in a free, fair, and transparent manner in the country.

“All political parties and their leadership should be given equal opportunities to participate in the election process to strengthen democracy in the country. Democracy becomes meaningless if people are not able to elect leaders of their choice,” the president expressed these views while talking to former Federal Minister and Senator, Muhammad Ali Durrani, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

He said there was a dire need for political, institutional, and stakeholder unity in the country to battle the difficulties on all possible fronts, including that of the economy. “Bitterness must end and give way to cooperation and forgiveness,” he said.

He stated that difficult decisions needed the backing of the people and their participative ownership. He further said the forthcoming general elections provided a good opportunity to create the vibrancy needed to rebuild our country. He also appreciated the statements given across the spectrum by all political leaders that there should be a level playing field as only that single issue of inclusivity was the essence of democracy.

