BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS vows action against illegal activities to deny pilferage of resources

  • PM Kakar underscores importance of socio-economic development for Balochistan's peace and development
BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 08:27pm

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir Tuesday vowed to provide full support to law enforcement agencies and other government departments to conduct enforcement actions against various illegal activities, Aaj News reported.

Due to these illegal activities, the country suffers economic losses and resource pilferage, the army chief said.

The COAS passed these remarks during a meeting of the Balochistan Provincial Apex Committee, with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki in attendance.

At the event, PM Kakar underscored the importance of socio-economic development for the province's peace and development.

The forum was given a briefing on the revised National Action Plan (NAP), law enforcement activities, anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, security of foreign nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, measures to regularize foreign currency, and Balochistan's progress on SIFC initiatives.

The prime minister acknowledged the successes achieved by the Balochistan government and expressed his confidence in it while pledging complete support.

PM Kakar said that initiatives taken by the SIFC at the federal level will assist regional citizens in each province.

Balochistan, he claimed, is rich in mining and minerals, and the growth of this industry will create jobs and boost the local economy.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the initiatives.

Similar apex committee meetings have recently taken place in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

COAS had also promised the interim government in August that the army would offer "all-out support" for the continuation of projects in an effort to kickstart the economy and lead the country toward progress and prosperity.

Comments

1000 characters

COAS vows action against illegal activities to deny pilferage of resources

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee maintains positive trajectory against US dollar

UN rights chief condemns illegal Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza

US doesn’t want civilians killed in Gaza or Israel, White House says

PBC calls for investigation after Pakistan’s exports to China ‘underreported by $594mn’

After one-month hiatus, gold price per tola opens Rs15,500 lower in Pakistan

KSE-100 closes over 48,000 after seven weeks

Habib Metropolitan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned EC

Mendis, Samarawickrama hit tons as Sri Lanka make 344-9 against Pakistan

Read more stories