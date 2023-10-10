COAS vows action against illegal activities to deny pilferage of resources

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir Tuesday vowed to provide full support to law enforcement agencies and other government departments to conduct enforcement actions against various illegal activities, Aaj News reported.

Due to these illegal activities, the country suffers economic losses and resource pilferage, the army chief said.

The COAS passed these remarks during a meeting of the Balochistan Provincial Apex Committee, with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki in attendance.

At the event, PM Kakar underscored the importance of socio-economic development for the province's peace and development.

The forum was given a briefing on the revised National Action Plan (NAP), law enforcement activities, anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, security of foreign nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, measures to regularize foreign currency, and Balochistan's progress on SIFC initiatives.

The prime minister acknowledged the successes achieved by the Balochistan government and expressed his confidence in it while pledging complete support.

PM Kakar said that initiatives taken by the SIFC at the federal level will assist regional citizens in each province.

Balochistan, he claimed, is rich in mining and minerals, and the growth of this industry will create jobs and boost the local economy.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the initiatives.

Similar apex committee meetings have recently taken place in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

COAS had also promised the interim government in August that the army would offer "all-out support" for the continuation of projects in an effort to kickstart the economy and lead the country toward progress and prosperity.