BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-11

CPEC projects in Gwadar: minister reviews progress of work

Naveed Butt Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, directed the ministries and divisions to further accelerate the work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Gwadar.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of CPEC projects in Gwadar.

The meeting was attended by the secretary Planning Ministry, the secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs, chief economist, the chairman Gwadar Port Authority, the director-general Gwadar Development Authority, and other representatives from various ministries

The representatives of various ministries and divisions gave a detailed briefing on the implementation status of their respective projects in Gwadar.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, distribution of 2,000 boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmis-sion line (via Nag-Basima) which connect Makran with National Grid, New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

The minister asked the relevant ministry and provincial governments to further beef up the security in order to avoid any untoward incidents. He said that the interim government is committed to implement the CPEC projects, while directing the relevant ministries and divisions to further expedite the work on these projects in order to come timely.

He said that in the recent budget, the allocation for Balochistan has been doubled which indicated that the federal government is committed to uplifting the province.

He said that several projects have been completed in Balochistan related to the education, health, and social sectors to facilitate the people of Balochistan, said the minister while reiterating that the government will continue its efforts to uplift the province.

During the meeting, officials from the Interior Ministry gave a detailed briefing on the security of Chinese working in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CPEC Gwadar CPEC Projects

Comments

1000 characters

CPEC projects in Gwadar: minister reviews progress of work

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories