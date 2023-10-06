BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
ECP, govt bound to ensure elections within stipulated period of time: PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday said that only 34 days are left for general elections in the country and both the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker government are bound to abide by the Constitution to ensure elections within the stipulated period of time.

The PTI spokesman, Raoof Hasan, said that the nation would not tolerate any unconstitutional attempts to delay the polls beyond the constitutional deadline come what may.

He said that the ECP must fulfil its constitutional responsibility as it is the fundamental right of the people who must be given their right to franchise within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days.

At the same time, Hasan demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to intervene pre-emptively to thwart any attempt at violation of the Constitution and to make the ECP and the caretaker government bound to ensure holding elections within the constitutional time limit.

He maintained that the state was subject to the Constitution and the Constitution made the free will of the public on the basis of the political and governmental system.

“Suspension of any article or part of the Constitution is akin to suspending the entire Constitution, which is a serious crime,” he said, adding the Constitution did not give any authority to any state institution alone or in association with others to take any decision contrary to its intent regarding holding of the elections. He underlined that the Constitution was very clear about the five-year term of the elected assemblies and about the conduct of elections in the wake of the timely or premature dissolution of these assemblies.

He stated that in case of premature dissolution of the assemblies, the Constitution mandated the conduct of elections within the timeframe of 90 days, which was interpreted by the top court and approved by the president.

He warned that if the Constitution was violated by avoiding holding polls within 90-day limits, the ECP and the caretaker prime minister along with his cabinet would be guilty of a constitutional violation, which was a punishable crime under Article 6.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

