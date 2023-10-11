BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
Dengue cases show alarming increase in ICT

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Dengue-positive cases have witnessed an alarming increase within the past one month in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as dengue-positive cases in Islamabad surged to 1,453 from 220 cases reported on September 9, 2023, the dengue situation report released by the district health officer (DHO) said.

According to the report within the past 24 hours, the federal capital health authorities detected some 27 dengue-positive cases, of which, 25 in rural areas and two in urban areas.

Rural parts of the city are worst affected by the dengue virus as out of total 1,453 cases, 966 cases have been traced in the rural areas while 487 cases have been detected in urban areas. According to the data, the federal capital has not reported any deaths owing to the dengue virus this year.

According to DHO Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia, during the current season, the district health authorities have started monitoring the dengue situation, especially in potentially most affected areas, adding the authorities were not only carrying out round-the-clock monitoring of the dengue situation but took all the preventive measures.

The DHO office continued indoor residual spraying (IRS) as in the past 24 hours, the authorities have conducted 744, of which, 687 IRS were conducted in rural areas and 57 in urban areas.

So far, in the ICT region, a total of 15,186 IRS have been completed during the ongoing season, of which, 13,746 in the rural areas and 1,440 IRS in the urban areas. According to data, over 7,000 have been performed in the past one month. To help protect the people from the dengue virus, the health authorities have also carried out a total 15,121 fogging operations in the city, of which, 632 in the rural areas and 14,489 in the urban areas.

The health authorities have advised the public to take necessary preventive measures while also directing the management of medical facilities in Islamabad to dedicate special counters for dengue-related cases. The district administration is already trying to control the larvae through various coping mechanisms.

The dengue virus spreads through a specific mosquito in the summer season. They are able to form larvae in places with water. Thus, the authorities always recommend to keep oneself away from water facilities.

The DHO Islamabad has urged the people to take the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus: (i) Wear long sleeves (ii) use repellants and avoid going outside after sunset (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass and garbage piles (iv) avoid self-medication but seek doctor’s advice, and (vi) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your areas.

Dr Zia said the district health administration had deployed all the staff to deal with the dengue situation and at present, the situation was under control. He said he himself was visiting the field along with the teams and engaging with the community to create awareness of dengue and monitor the surveillance. “We make sure that all houses are covered following the standard instructions that help us to stop the spread of dengue”.

The DHO has advised the masses to take the following precautions to prevent the collection of stagnant water: (i) Remove or empty containers that can collect rainwater, (ii) Ensure proper water flow and prevent water from pooling, (iii) Cover water storage containers, (iv) Repair any leaks that may create standing water, and (v) Dispose of items that are not in use and may accumulate water.

