PKRC to hold demos

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kisan Rabita Committee (PKRC) has announced to hold demonstrations across Pakistan on October 12, 2023, to press for the complete rehabilitation of the flood affectees and waiver of debts against these affectees.

These demonstrations will be held in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Toba Tek Singh and Shikarpur. A public court will be held on October 2 in Lahore and another in Islamabad on October 14, 2023.

On October 11, the caravan of labor rights is being taken out in Kasur in which all trade unions and farmers’ organizations will jointly protest and demand rehabilitation of flood victims of Kasur, Pakpattan, Deepalpur and other districts of Punjab and the cancellation of their debts.

This was announced by Farooq Tariq, General Secretary PKRC and other central leaders of the committee including Zaigham Abbas, Saima Zia and Husnain Jamil Fridi while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

