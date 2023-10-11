Legal awareness & legal aid: LUMS, Punjab Prisons to collaborate

LAHORE: The MoU aimed at adequate delivery of criminal justice, raising legal awareness, and improving the well-being of prison inmates has been signed between LUMS and Punjab Prisons, Government of Punjab.

Under this three-year agreement, students and faculty at the Shaikh Ahmad Hassan School (SAHSOL) at LUMS will collaborate with Punjab Prisons to deliver paralegal training for inmates for a deep understanding of their legal rights.

The trainings will be designed by the School’s faculty and students under the upcoming Legal Aid Clinics at SAHSOL, while Punjab Prisons will be establishing a referral process for such cases. The Law students will support inmates on their bail petitions.

