BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-11

Japanese rubber up

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher for a second session on Tuesday, buoyed by bullish Asian shares and a strong Nikkei, and as supply concerns weighed on traders.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was up 1 yen, or 0.4%, at 232 yen ($1.56) per kg at closing. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was down 120 yuan, or 0.8%, at 13,985 yuan ($1,917.57) per metric ton.

“The Northeast Thailand floods indicate shifting weather patterns, potentially altering supplies over time, thus supporting fundamental rubber prices,” said a Singapore-based trader.

The Thai Metrological Department has warned of fairly widespread thunder showers and isolated heavy rains with gusty winds across the major rubber producer.

“Additionally, escalating Middle East conflict may further engage international parties, likely bolstering oil prices,” the trader added. Oil prices eased on Tuesday after rallying more than 4% in the previous session, with traders cautious as they keep tabs on potential supply disruptions amid military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed up 2.43% and recorded its largest daily gain in nine months on Tuesday, led by energy-related shares, as buoyant risk appetite spilled over from Wall Street and investors scooped up beaten-down stocks.

Asian shares rose as bond yields eased, boosted by dovish US Federal Reserve remarks and a dip in oil prices after Monday’s surge, but markets remained cautious amid violence in the Middle East.

Crude Oil Oil prices Shanghai Futures Exchange Oil rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber up

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories