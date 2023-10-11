BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (October 10, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (October 10, 2023)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      14600-14700
Gur                        20000-23000
Shakar                     19000-25000
Ghee (16 kg)                 6700-7500
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             50000-60000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          19000-20000
Dal Mong (Washed)          20500-21500
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-46000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          46000-49000
Dal Mash (Washed)          48000-52000
Dal Masoor (Local)         38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         23500-24500
Masoor (salam-impor)       24000-25000
Masoor (salam-local)       35000-36000
Gram White                 30000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-22000
Dal Chana (Thin)           19000-21000
Dal Chana (Thick)          21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          40000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    43000-47000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        32000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        28000-30000
Kainat 1121                32000-35000
Rice Basmati (386)         19000-21500
Basmati broken             18000-23000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

grain Akbari Mandi Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

