BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By 59.3 (1.23%)
BR30 17,210 Increased By 177.8 (1.04%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Robert De Niro takes on Argentine swear words and steak in new TV dramedy

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 05:12pm
Actors Robert De Niro and Luis Brandoni perform during the filming of the series ‘Nada’, in Buenos Aires. Photo: Reuters
Actors Robert De Niro and Luis Brandoni perform during the filming of the series ‘Nada’, in Buenos Aires. Photo: Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro will make his small-screen debut this week, starring in an Argentine television series where he gets to grips with Buenos Aires slang and samples the local cuisine.

‘Nada,’ a new Star+ series, follows a comedic and heartwarming clash of cultures between eccentric food critic Manuel (played by Luis Brandoni) and De Niro, who plays an American writer who travels to visit him in Buenos Aires.

De Niro, who is friends with Brandoni in real life, also plays the narrator of the series, discovering the Argentine capital and its mouth-watering dishes, as well as learning its colorful profanity - such as “boludo” and “pelotudo,” both of which loosely translate as idiot.

What to watch this October: ‘Khufiya’, ‘Frasier’, ‘Beckham’

“De Niro really liked to speak in Spanish in the series. He asked for that. That’s kind of why we put together this list of Argentine insults and their meanings,” co-director Gaston Duprat told Reuters.

‘Nada’ marks the first time De Niro, 80, will star in a television series.

The series was filmed on location in some of Buenos Aires’ most noted neighborhoods, including La Boca and Recoleta, and features classic dishes such as “bife de chorizo” steaks and desserts slathered in “dulce de leche,” a creamy caramel-like delight.

Spread out across five half-hour episodes, De Niro offers up bits of Argentine slang in each one.

The series premieres on Wednesday on Star+ in Latin America, on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ in several countries in Europe.

Last month, it made its world premiere at the San Sebastian Festival in Spain.

Disney Hulu Robert De Niro

