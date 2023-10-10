BAFL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.7%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
DFML 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.03%)
DGKC 48.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.84%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.59%)
FCCL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.83%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.92%)
HBL 93.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
HUBC 87.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.63%)
LOTCHEM 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.14%)
OGDC 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
PIOC 97.34 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (2.99%)
PPL 73.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
SSGC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.69%)
TRG 90.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.74%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By 40.5 (0.84%)
BR30 17,176 Increased By 143.8 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,986 Increased By 264.4 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,599 Increased By 95.4 (0.58%)
China’s yuan edges up as dollar softens, eyes on Sept data

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 09:58am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed slightly on Tuesday as the dollar retreated and offshore liquidity remained tight, while investors awaited September data this week for more clues on whether the economy is stabilising.

The US dollar retreated as the 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.63% in Asian trading hours, after hitting a 16-year high of 4.88% last week.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1781 per US dollar, 8 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1789.

China’s yuan holds ground after holiday break

The spot yuan opened at 7.2706 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2863 at midday, 72 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous late session close.

Lower Treasury yields provide a breather for Asian currencies in general, including the yuan, said Maybank analysts.

However, elevated oil prices complicate the inflation and interest rate outlook, and the decline in US Treasury yields may be short-lived, the analysts said.

The defence level of the yuan trading around 7.32 against the dollar has persisted, but it should now get further help from the retreating US dollar, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The global dollar index fell to 106.067 from the previous close of 106.083.

Meanwhile, liquidity in the offshore yuan market remains tight, with CNH 3M HIBOR staying as high as 4.3394% on Tuesday.

The offshore yuan was trading 27 pips firmer than the onshore spot at 7.2837 per dollar.

Investors are also awaiting September credit, trade and inflation data this week.

China’s broad credit growth picked up from a record low in August while bank loan growth steadied. Analysts polled by Reuters expect new yuan lending jumped further last month as the central bank strives to boost the economy’s recovery amid tepid demand at home and abroad.

China’s yuan

