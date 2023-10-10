Oil & refinery sector leads rally

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday witnessed a bullish trend on the back of fresh buying, mainly in oil and refinery sector stocks.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 228.23 points or 0.48 percent and closed at 47,721.80 points. During the session, the index hit 47,775.73 points intra-day high and 47,217.74 points intra-day low level.

The daily trading volumes on ready counter however slightly decreased to 233.661 million shares as compared to 246.382 million shares traded on last Friday while total daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 7.076 billion against previous session’s Rs 7.184 billion.

PSX witnesses bullish trend

BRIndex100 gained 33.19 points or 0.69 percent to close at 4,816.55 points with the daily turnover of 206.728 million shares.

BRIndex30 added 83.83 points or 0.49 percent to close at 17,032.52 points with total daily trading volumes of 138.752 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $1.158 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 13 billion to Rs 7.036 trillion. Out of total 334 active scrips, 168 closed in negative and 150 in positive while the value of 16 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 38.536 million shares and inched up by Rs 0.01 to close at Rs 2.30 followed by WorldCall Telecom that lost Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 1.29 with 25.223 million shares. P.I.A.C. (A) gained Rs 0.29 to close at Rs 5.49 with 12.363 million shares.

Sapphire Fiber and Siemens Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 38.95 and Rs 35.25 respectively to close at Rs 1075.00 and Rs 705.25 while Mehmood Textile and Pak Engineering were the top losers declining by Rs 41.25 and Rs 26.96 respectively to close at Rs 508.75 and Rs 333.04.

Muhammad Shuja Qureshi at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index gained 228 points to close at 47,722 level. Oil and refinery stocks rallied in anticipation of good quarterly results. Investors also showed interest in selective stocks in Auto, Cement, and Technology sectors.

Traded volume clocked in at 234 million shares where KEL (up 0.4 percent), WTL (down 3.7 percent), PIA (up 5.6 percent), PAEL (up 4.7 percent) and TELE (up 1.8 percent) were the volume leaders.

BR Automobile Assembler Index added 40.26 points or 0.44 percent to close at 9,218.20 points with total turnover of 8.055 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched up by 19.48 points or 0.39 percent to close at 5,042.00 points with 14.033 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 90.35 points or 0.81 percent to close at 11,189.56 points with 14.384 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 209.41 points or 2.16 percent to close at 9,923.29 points with 47,366,117.

BR Oil and Gas Index gained 18.58 points or 0.43 percent to close at 4,376.70 points with 23.013 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index lost 19.9 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,632.73 points with 41.382 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stock closed bullish amid surging global crude oil prices amid Middle East crises.

He said ongoing Pak Rupee recovery and expected surge in exports after GSP plus status extension for four years till 2027 played a catalyst role in bullish activity.

