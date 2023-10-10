BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-10

$10bn refinery: PSO interacting with Bank of China/Sinopec

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is reportedly interacting with Bank of China/Sinopec for establishment of either oil refinery or petrochemical refinery with an investment of over $ 10 billion, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The sources said Secretary Petroleum recently updated Executive Committee of SIFC on discussions with the Saudi side and PSO’s with Bank of China/ Sinopec, adding further progress is expected during the forthcoming visit of caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar to China.

The SIFC has also directed Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Finance, Secretary Law and Justice, Chairman FBR and Chairman OGRA that Host Government Agreement (HGA) on TAPI may be finalised as per timelines and consensus be developed among, Finance, Petroleum, Law and Justice, FBR and OGRA, etc, on pending matters.

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Secretary Foreign Affairs, Secretary Petroleum and Secretary Planning have been directed to discuss Pakstream gas pipeline project in Working Group and an update be shared with Executive Committee of SIFC.

OGRA will lead as regulator for devising the plan for provision of virtual LNG in collaboration with Petroleum Division, including finalization of codal formalities for issuance of NOC.

Minister for Maritime Affairs (MoMA), Secretary Petroleum and Chairman OGRA have been directed that an Action Plan to fully utilize and optimize existing LNG terminals to import maximum possible LNG, preferably in business to business (B2B) mode, without any obligation on part of government be devised. The endeavor should enable additional LNG cargoes before onset of winter 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LNG OGRA PSO FBR Sinopec Bank of China Pakistan State Oil

Comments

1000 characters

$10bn refinery: PSO interacting with Bank of China/Sinopec

‘Misrepresenting events’: IHC issues notices to Bajwa, Faiz, others

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

Privatising Discos to create private-sector monopolies, warns World Bank

‘Inflated’ bills: Intelligence agency comes to the rescue of power consumers?

Oil & refinery sector leads rally

Internal rift between EP and EC led to rollover of GSP

World Bank for taxation of agri income, property

6 Chinese polyester fabric varieties: New customs values fixed

APTMA seeks ‘competitive’ electricity tariff

AI Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial committee to find ‘amicable’ way out

Read more stories