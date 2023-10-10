BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PCB gives update on injured pacers

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given an update on the injuries of the three fast bowlers Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah.

Ihsanullah (20), who has featured for Pakistan in one ODI and four T20Is, suffered an elbow injury has been ruled out from international cricket since playing for Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand at home this year in April, a PCB spokesman said, adding: “Ihsanullah had to undergo surgery in a private hospital in Lahore.

A doctor was flown in from England to operate Ihsanullah in the first week of September. After the operation, the fast bowler was placed in an elbow brace for four weeks, with a doctor and physio attending him on a daily basis. His condition is satisfactory and the brace will be removed at the end of fifth week. Afterwards, he will proceed with rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.”

Regarding fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain (23) who sustained an ankle injury while playing in the Sri Lanka Premier League in August, the spokesman said that he traveled to England from Sri Lanka and had an MRI. The scans revealed the fast bowler requires rehabilitation for his ankle, which is under process since 13 September in England.

About Naseem Shah (20) who got injured during Asia Cup, ruling him out of the ICC World Cup 2023, the spokesman said the fast bowler underwent shoulder surgery earlier last week.

During the operation, he remained absolutely stable and was discharged from the hospital the next day. Naseem Shah will be attended by two physiotherapists for his rehabilitation initially at the hospital and also later at the training ground and gym.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Naseem Shah PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Ihsanullah

