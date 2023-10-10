BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ICAP, IBA Research Unit publish research papers

Press Release Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: ICAP announces a significant milestone in its pursuit of knowledge and innovation. ICAP President M Ali Latif unveiled two insightful research reports: ‘Market Power of Banks in the Pre and Post-Digital Finance Era: Financial Inclusion and the Role of Fintech’ by Dr Abdur Rahman Aleemi, and ‘A Diagnostic Analysis of the Role of Middlemen in Financing and Marketing of Agricultural Business, Its Impact on the Earnings of Farmers and Consumer Prices: A Case Study of Potato Farmers’ by Dr Khalid Mushtaq.

ICAP President emphasised the significance of these initiatives in fostering the growth of research skills among CAs. He further revealed ICAP and IBA’s commitment to offering grants to assist emerging researchers, while emphasizing the collaborative prospects available to Institute members.

He added that this collective effort aims to drive Pakistan’s economic advancement and improve transparency in the financial and economic sectors, benefitting businesses and stakeholders alike.

Following this, Dr Aleemi and Dr Mushtaq presented their research findings. Khalilullah Shiekh, Former President ICAP and Chairman of IIRU commended both the researchers for their efforts and praised the quality of work.

Haroon Tabraze, Chairperson Accounting and Law at IBA, also underscored the research’s importance and discussed strategies to enhance research quality.

