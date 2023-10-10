Admissions to medical colleges from 16th

LAHORE: The applications for admission into government and private sector medical and dental colleges will be accepted from October 16 to 31 in the province.

These applications will be received through the University of Health Sciences (UHS) online portal. This decision was taken during a meeting of the Provincial Admission Committee held here at UHS on Monday, with the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department, Ali Jan Khan in the chair.

The vice-chancellors of all public sector medical universities in Punjab attended the meeting. UHS Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, briefed on medical college admissions.

The members of the committee visited the UHS Admission Cell and expressed satisfaction with the preparations in place. They agreed that admissions to both government and private medical colleges will commence from October 16.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan emphasized that centralized admissions in private medical colleges would simplify the process for candidates, ensuring transparency and merit-based selections. He directed that all necessary measures be taken to expedite the admissions process.

He stressed the need to enhance the bandwidth for online applications to guarantee the smooth functioning of the online system.

