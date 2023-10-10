BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-10

Admissions to medical colleges from 16th

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

LAHORE: The applications for admission into government and private sector medical and dental colleges will be accepted from October 16 to 31 in the province.

These applications will be received through the University of Health Sciences (UHS) online portal. This decision was taken during a meeting of the Provincial Admission Committee held here at UHS on Monday, with the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department, Ali Jan Khan in the chair.

The vice-chancellors of all public sector medical universities in Punjab attended the meeting. UHS Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, briefed on medical college admissions.

The members of the committee visited the UHS Admission Cell and expressed satisfaction with the preparations in place. They agreed that admissions to both government and private medical colleges will commence from October 16.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan emphasized that centralized admissions in private medical colleges would simplify the process for candidates, ensuring transparency and merit-based selections. He directed that all necessary measures be taken to expedite the admissions process.

He stressed the need to enhance the bandwidth for online applications to guarantee the smooth functioning of the online system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab UHS Medical colleges dental colleges

Comments

1000 characters

Admissions to medical colleges from 16th

‘Misrepresenting events’: IHC issues notices to Bajwa, Faiz, others

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

Privatising Discos to create private-sector monopolies, warns World Bank

‘Inflated’ bills: Intelligence agency comes to the rescue of power consumers?

Oil & refinery sector leads rally

Internal rift between EP and EC led to rollover of GSP

World Bank for taxation of agri income, property

6 Chinese polyester fabric varieties: New customs values fixed

APTMA seeks ‘competitive’ electricity tariff

AI Jomaih-KES dispute: Ministerial committee to find ‘amicable’ way out

Read more stories