Coordinated efforts urged to counter climate crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Planning Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, said that climate-resilient projects approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) are being implemented for the flood-affected areas under the 4RF framework.

Speaking at the seminar on National Resilience Day, organised by the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Monday, the minister called for coordinated and collective global efforts to counter the climate crisis.

He said that the government, civil society, and international partners must join hands to tackle the climate crisis through a collective and coordinated effort to combat the crisis.

The caretaker planning minister said that Pakistan launched robust natural capital restoration efforts, including ambitious tree plantation programmes aimed not only at mitigating greenhouse gas emissions but also at restoring ecosystems and enhancing livelihood opportunities for the vulnerable, including women and youth.

He added that investments in climate research, technology and innovation are vital for identifying and implementing effective solutions.

By fostering partnerships and sharing knowledge, we can accelerate progress towards climate resilience and sustainable development, said the caretaker minister, highlighting the key initiatives taken by the government to combat the climate crisis.

In this regard, a dashboard will be launched at the Planning Ministry to ensure the monitoring and evaluation of the projects.

The caretaker minister also spoke about last year’s flood and stated that Pakistan faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country and 33 million people were affected besides economic losses worth $30 billion, as a result the government prepared the 4RF framework.

The 4FR document suggested effective coordination and participation arrangement among the federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs, and academic and private sectors.

Pakistan has been witnessing challenging impacts of climate change—ranging from devastating floods to prolonged droughts, from heat waves to melting glaciers.

These changes pose immense threats to the country’s environment, economy, and the well-being of the people, remarked the minister, while urging the stakeholders to play their constructive role to combat the crisis.

The minister said that in October 2022, the Post-Damage Needs Assessment (PDNA) – conducted jointly by the government of Pakistan and its international development partners, including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, and UN relief agencies -had estimated the aggregate cost of the calamity at $30 billion.

Pakistan’s carbon emission is less than one per cent; however, it is among the countries that are most vulnerable to climatic disasters. Pakistan pleaded this case before the COP27 summit held in Egypt last year.

He added that in January 2023, Pakistan successfully managed to secure pledges of $10billion from donors which were committed during the international conference on “Climate Resilient Pakistan” jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UN in Geneva.

