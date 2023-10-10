BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Allied Bank bags ‘Best of the Best Company 2023’ award

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting recently hosted a ‘Best Place to Work Awards Gala 2023’ at local hotel, marking 15 years of celebrating workplace excellence in Pakistan. With over 140 participating companies, this event underscored the importance of fostering exceptional workplace cultures.

The awards were based on anonymous survey data evaluating employee experiences in areas such as belonging, alignment, growth, commitment, and overcoming challenges. Paul Keijzer, CEO of Engage Consulting, emphasised the survey’s credibility and the significance of data-driven approaches in shaping future workplaces.

Among the 52 awards distributed, ‘Allied Bank’ received the prestigious ‘Best of the Best Company 2023’ award, while DHL Express was honoured with the ‘Best Place to Work Pakistan Hall of Fame’ award for winning the top prize five consecutive times.

Ehsan Ali Malik, CEO of Pakistan Business Council, delivered keynote speech on creating conducive work environments, followed by Jamal Nasir, President of PSHRM, reflecting on the legacy of the awards since their inception in 2008.

Renowned actor Omair Rana hosted the event, and entertainment was abundant with a live music performance by Natasha Baig and comedic talents of Shafaat Ali.

