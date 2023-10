PARIS: Airbus on Monday confirmed it had delivered 55 aircraft in September, bringing the nine-month total to 488 jets. Deliveries included the first A350 for Air India, part of a batch of six originally sold to Russia’s Aeroflot.

Air India placed orders for 470 Airbus and Boeing jets earlier this year.

Deliveries were flat in September, but rose 23% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, company data showed.