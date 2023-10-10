BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Oct 10, 2023
Pakistan

Nawaz to help improve country’s economy: Shehbaz

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the PML-N supremo’s return on October 21 is set to prove a milestone towards achieving unity and economic progress in the country.

“The address to be delivered by the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on October 21 would set the direction for Pakistan and they were going to make every effort for fixing the state affairs under his leadership,” Shehbaz said in his message to the PML-N workers.

Shehbaz maintained that the regional and world crises demand harmony and economic strength to guarantee Pakistan’s success. He praised the party workers for finalising preparations to welcome their leader and said the commitment shown by men, women and youth to the PML-N, was exemplary.

He advised the party workers to act with traditional spirit during the final defining phase and said their success was that of Pakistan as well.

“Nawaz had always played a historic role in rescuing the country from different crises and fulfilling the aspirations of masses,” Shehbaz said. “The party supremo had strengthened the national economy, and the nation progressed. Now, he is coming to rebuild the economy.”

