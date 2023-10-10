BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Oct 10, 2023
Pakistan

‘Expanding BRICS and New Alignments’ NUST think tank holds roundtable

Press Release Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) organised a high-level roundtable on “Expanding BRICS and the New Alignments.” Moderated by Amir Yaqub, Director NIPS, the roundtable witnessed multinational participation consisting of senior diplomats, academics, veteran state officials, think tank experts, scholars and students.

Dr Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s former Foreign Secretary, delivered the keynote address on the impact of BRICS’s expansion on prevailing global geopolitics. He highlighted that BRICS represents 41 percent of the world population, 24 percent of the world GDP, and more than 16 percent share of the world trade. He stated that BRICS was both undergoing the process of institutionalisation and strategically expanding its external relations, thereby solidifying its position as a prominent global player. He underscored that while the case for Pakistan’s closer engagement with BRICS was indeed strong, the country could expect unique challenges in terms of the question of the membership of the global grouping.

In the roundtable’s second keynote on the expansion of BRICS and the new alignments, Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, DG NIPS, proposed the concept of “New Geoeconomics.” He argued that the new geoeconomics could be viewed as a global response to the geopolitical upheavals of the last two decades. That response, he said, was based on the efforts of emerging states to resist traditional power politics by means of the new forms of connectivity, cooperation, trade partnerships and financial integration.

Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, Alfredo Leoni, highlighted the dynamic nature of the world today and the emergence of new alignments in the global landscape. Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Danila V Ganich, said the BRICS nations prefer cooperation over conflict. He welcomed any potential participation in BRICS, emphasising the significance of collaboration in the contemporary international community.

High Commissioner of South Africa to Pakistan, Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, highlighted the potential of BRICS expansion to serve as a catalyst for achieving economic independence and prosperity among its constituent members. Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, emphasised the need for balance in international relations based on national interests and advocated for inclusivity, equality, and representation within the global system.

Prominent among the attendees of the roundtable were Lt Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi (Retd), Dr Shoaib Suddle, Ambassador (Retd) Masood Khalid, Ambassador (Retd) Fauzia Nasreen and Dr Zamaraeva Natalia.

