Markets Print 2023-10-10

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 09, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 09, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 47,721.80
High:                      47,775.73
Low:                       47,217.74
Net Change:                   228.23
Volume (000):                116,346
Value (000):               5,307,737
Makt Cap (000)         1,645,329,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,218.20
NET CH                     (+) 40.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,042.00
NET CH                     (+) 19.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,189.56
NET CH                     (+) 90.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,923.29
NET CH                    (+) 209.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,376.70
NET CH                     (+) 18.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,632.73
NET CH                      (-) 19.9
------------------------------------
As on:               09-October-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

