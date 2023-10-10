KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 09, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,721.80 High: 47,775.73 Low: 47,217.74 Net Change: 228.23 Volume (000): 116,346 Value (000): 5,307,737 Makt Cap (000) 1,645,329,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,218.20 NET CH (+) 40.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,042.00 NET CH (+) 19.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,189.56 NET CH (+) 90.35 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,923.29 NET CH (+) 209.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,376.70 NET CH (+) 18.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,632.73 NET CH (-) 19.9 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-October-2023 ====================================

