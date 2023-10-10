Markets Print 2023-10-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 09, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,721.80
High: 47,775.73
Low: 47,217.74
Net Change: 228.23
Volume (000): 116,346
Value (000): 5,307,737
Makt Cap (000) 1,645,329,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,218.20
NET CH (+) 40.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,042.00
NET CH (+) 19.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,189.56
NET CH (+) 90.35
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,923.29
NET CH (+) 209.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,376.70
NET CH (+) 18.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,632.73
NET CH (-) 19.9
------------------------------------
As on: 09-October-2023
====================================
