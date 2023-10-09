BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British, French, German, US leaders to discuss Middle East situation in call

Reuters Published October 9, 2023

BERLIN: The leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany are expected to discuss the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories on Monday evening, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"The U.S., Britain, France and Germany agree it must not become a wildfire in the region," Scholz told reporters in Hamburg. "That's why no one should continue to fuel terror in this situation."

Scholz was standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting the north German port for a joint session of the two countries' governments.

UN chief says 'deeply distressed' by Israeli siege of Gaza

Expressing his "full solidarity" with the Israeli people, Macron said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again on Monday morning.

"Germany and France stand by the Israeli people in this tragic moment," he said. "The fight against terrorism is a common cause that we will continue to pursue with Israel and our allies. Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it."

Macron's office later said that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni would also join the call, as the talks would take place under the "Quint group" format, which comprises the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Emmanuel Macron Olaf Scholz Palestinian

Comments

1000 characters

British, French, German, US leaders to discuss Middle East situation in call

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

PKR continues winning streak against USD, gains another 0.37%

Open-market: rupee sees gain against US dollar

Oil prices surge 4% on worries of escalation in Middle East conflict

Five terrorists killed in Zhob gun battle with security forces: ISPR

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh home minister

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Read more stories