Oct 10, 2023
World

One Russian killed, four missing in Hamas attack on Israel

AFP Published October 9, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MOSCOW: At least one Russian was killed in the offensive launched by Palestinian Hamas fighters against Israel on Saturday, and four others remain missing, Moscow's embassy in Tel Aviv said Monday.

"According to information received from the Israeli side, a citizen of the Russian Federation is considered dead," the embassy was quoted as saying by Russian press agencies.

Russia is "in the process of clarifying all the circumstances" of the death, it added.

The names of the four other Russians appear "on the lists of missing persons provided by the Israeli side".

Nine US citizens confirmed dead in Israel-Gaza violence

The embassy said there were also nine other Russian nationals known to be present in Israel whom it had not yet been able to contact since Saturday's attack.

"We are doing everything possible to locate the missing citizens," the Russia embassy was quoted as saying by the state agency Ria Novosti.

There is a large community in Israel from Russia and other former USSR countries.

Israel has so far counted over 700 dead from the surprise attack and launched strikes on Gaza that have killed hundreds there.

Moscow, which manages to retain close relations with both the Israeli and Palestinian authorities, said on Monday that creating a Palestinian state is the "most reliable" solution for peace in Israel and that fighting terrorism alone will not ensure security.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned of the "high" risk of third forces becoming involved in this conflict.

